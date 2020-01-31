Listen Live Sports

St. Joe’s looks to end streak vs St. Louis

January 31, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Saint Louis (16-5, 5-3) vs. Saint Joseph’s (4-17, 0-8)

Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena, Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis looks to extend Saint Joseph’s’s conference losing streak to 10 games. Saint Joseph’s’ last A10 win came against the Duquesne Dukes 92-86 on March 14, 2019. Saint Louis needed overtime to beat La Salle by one point in its last outing.

FAB FRESHMEN: Saint Joseph’s’ Ryan Daly, Cameron Brown and Rahmir Moore have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Daly has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last five games. Daly has accounted for 35 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Saint Joseph’s is 0-17 this year when it scores 83 points or fewer and 4-0 when it scores at least 84.

STREAK STATS: Saint Joseph’s has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 62 points while giving up 75.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Joseph’s has made 9.3 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is tops among A10 teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

