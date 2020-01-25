St. John’s 79, DePaul 66

ST. JOHN’S (13-8)

Heron 5-12 6-6 20, Figueroa 9-16 3-5 28, Champagnie 4-11 2-2 10, Dunn 3-7 4-4 11, G.Williams 2-5 0-0 5, Rutherford 0-2 0-0 0, Sears 1-1 1-2 3, Earlington 1-3 0-0 2, Roberts 0-1 0-0 0, Caraher 0-1 0-0 0, Cole 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 16-19 79.

DEPAUL (13-7)

Moore 5-15 9-10 20, Reed 5-14 5-8 15, Coleman-Lands 5-13 2-2 15, Weems 1-8 1-2 3, Butz 2-4 3-9 7, Hall 1-3 0-0 2, Jacobs 0-4 2-3 2, D.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Ongenda 0-0 0-0 0, Gage 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-65 22-34 66.

Halftime_34-34. 3-Point Goals_St. John’s 13-32 (Figueroa 7-12, Heron 4-9, Dunn 1-3, G.Williams 1-4, Rutherford 0-1, Champagnie 0-3), DePaul 4-25 (Coleman-Lands 3-10, Moore 1-6, Gage 0-1, Hall 0-1, Reed 0-1, D.Williams 0-1, Weems 0-2, Jacobs 0-3). Fouled Out_Figueroa. Rebounds_St. John’s 39 (Champagnie 11), DePaul 37 (Reed 12). Assists_St. John’s 15 (Rutherford 4), DePaul 14 (Moore 5). Total Fouls_St. John’s 25, DePaul 17.

