St. John’s, Georgetown seek first conference win

January 7, 2020 6:30 am
 
St. John’s (11-4, 0-2) vs. Georgetown (10-5, 0-2)

Capital One Arena, Washington; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s goes up against Georgetown as both teams look for its first Big East win of the season. St. John’s came up short in a 75-67 game at Xavier on Sunday. Georgetown lost 78-62 to Seton Hall on Friday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Georgetown’s Omer Yurtseven, Jagan Mosely and Terrell Allen have collectively accounted for 38 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 45 percent of all Hoyas points over the last five games.LEAPING FOR LJ: LJ Figueroa has connected on 36.6 percent of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also converted 69.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgetown is 0-5 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 10-0 when it scores at least 74.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Hoyas are 6-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 4-5 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Red Storm are 11-0 when they score at least 70 points and 0-4 on the year when falling short of 70.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgetown is ranked first among Big East teams with an average of 79.1 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

