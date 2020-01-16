Listen Live Sports

St. Louis faces tough test vs No. 13 Dayton

January 16, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

No. 13 Dayton (15-2, 4-0) vs. Saint Louis (14-3, 3-1)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Dayton presents a tough challenge for Saint Louis. Saint Louis has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Dayton took care of VCU by 14 at home on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Saint Louis’ Jordan Goodwin has averaged 16.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals while Hasahn French has put up 12.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks. For the Flyers, Obi Toppin has averaged 19.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while Jalen Crutcher has put up 12.5 points and 4.9 assists.

A10 ADVANCEMENT: The Flyers have allowed just 62.5 points per game across four conference games. That’s an improvement from the 65.7 per game they gave up over 13 non-conference games.TERRIFIC TOPPIN: Toppin has connected on 33.3 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over his last five games. He’s also made 70.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Dayton is a perfect 14-0 when it holds an opponent to 68 points or fewer. The Flyers are 1-2 when opponents score more than 68.

STREAK STATS: Saint Louis has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 71.6 points while giving up 63.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Dayton is ranked fifth among Division I teams with an average of 83.1 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

