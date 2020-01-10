Stanford looks to extend streak vs Washington St.

Washington State (10-6, 1-2) vs. Stanford (13-2, 2-0)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Washington State. In its last six wins against the Cougars, Stanford has won by an average of 20 points. Washington State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 31, 2015, an 89-88 victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Stanford’s Oscar da Silva, Tyrell Terry and Spencer Jones have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Cardinal points over the last five games.

Advertisement

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Isaac Bonton has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Washington State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: The Cardinal are 13-0 when holding opponents to 44.2 percent or worse from the field, and 0-2 when opponents shoot better than that. The Cougars are 5-0 when the team blocks at least four shots and 5-6 when they fall short of that total.

BEHIND THE ARC: Washington State’s Bonton has attempted 92 3-pointers and connected on 29.3 percent of them, and is 12 for 31 over the past five games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Washington State offense has turned the ball over on 15 percent of its possessions, the sixth-best mark in Division I. 21.8 percent of all Stanford possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Cardinal are ranked 307th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.