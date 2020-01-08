Listen Live Sports

Stat-line filler Mahoney sends Boston U past Lehigh 84-67

January 8, 2020 10:49 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Max Mahoney scored 23 points, tied a career-high 14 rebounds and distributed six assists and Boston University beat Lehigh 84-67 on Wednesday night.

Mahoney shot 9 of 12 from the field. Javante McCoy scored 14 points, Walter Whyte 13 and Jonas Harper 12.

Walter Whyte and Jordan Cohen each made 3-pointers to give Lehigh a 22-15 with 10:29 before intermission. But over the next five minutes, Boston University (8-8, 2-1 Patriot League) went on a 19-4 run in which Mahoney scored nine, Harper added seven and McCoy made a 3. The Terriers led 45-37 at halftime and led the rest of the way.

Marques Wilson’s 3 capped a 15-8 run and the Mountain Hawks were within 58-54 with 12:06 left. The Terriers responded with a 12-4 spurt and were never threatened again.

Cohen lead Lehigh (4-11, 1-2) with 19 points, six assists and four steals, Evan Taylor scored 13, Wilson 12 and Jeameril Wilson 10.

_____

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

