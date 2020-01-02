Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Steelman carries Texas-Arlington over Arkansas St. 73-52

January 2, 2020 10:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Davis Steelman had 14 points off the bench to lift Texas-Arlington to a 73-52 win over Arkansas State on Thursday night.

David Azore had 13 points for Texas-Arlington (5-9, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Jabari Narcis added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Radshad Davis had nine rebounds for the road team.

Brian Warren, whose 14 points per game entering the contest was second on the Mavericks, scored only 7 points (2 of 11).

Texas-Arlington posted a season-high 27 assists. Meanwhile, the Red Wolves’ 28.6 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Texas-Arlington opponent this season.

Advertisement

Melo Eggleston had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Red Wolves (10-4, 2-1). Malik Brevard added seven rebounds.

Canberk Kus, whose 12 points per game heading into the contest led the Red Wolves, shot only 13% for the game (1 of 8).

Texas-Arlington matches up against Arkansas-Little Rock on the road on Saturday. Arkansas State matches up against Texas State at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time