Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Stephen F. Austin 70, Lamar 62

January 25, 2020 8:09 pm
 
< a min read
      

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (17-3)

Ke.Harris 4-11 5-7 15, Kensmil 2-5 4-6 8, Ware 4-9 3-4 12, Comeaux 7-11 2-2 18, Solomon 2-6 0-1 4, Walker 2-4 0-0 5, Daniels 2-2 2-4 6, Kachelries 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Hart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 16-24 70.

LAMAR (10-11)

Buster 5-11 3-3 17, Muoka 3-4 0-0 6, Atwood 2-3 1-2 5, Holmes 2-9 8-9 12, Kopp 3-5 3-5 10, Sullivan 4-7 4-4 12, Jefferson 0-1 0-0 0, Cameron 0-0 0-0 0, Nickerson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-40 19-23 62.

Halftime_Lamar 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Stephen F. Austin 6-12 (Comeaux 2-2, Ke.Harris 2-4, Walker 1-2, Ware 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Kachelries 0-1), Lamar 5-12 (Buster 4-9, Kopp 1-2, Holmes 0-1). Fouled Out_Sullivan. Rebounds_Stephen F. Austin 29 (Solomon 11), Lamar 23 (Muoka 6). Assists_Stephen F. Austin 14 (Ke.Harris 6), Lamar 12 (Holmes 4). Total Fouls_Stephen F. Austin 19, Lamar 19. A_4,254 (10,080).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in