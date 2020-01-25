Stephen F. Austin 70, Lamar 62

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (17-3)

Ke.Harris 4-11 5-7 15, Kensmil 2-5 4-6 8, Ware 4-9 3-4 12, Comeaux 7-11 2-2 18, Solomon 2-6 0-1 4, Walker 2-4 0-0 5, Daniels 2-2 2-4 6, Kachelries 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Hart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 16-24 70.

LAMAR (10-11)

Buster 5-11 3-3 17, Muoka 3-4 0-0 6, Atwood 2-3 1-2 5, Holmes 2-9 8-9 12, Kopp 3-5 3-5 10, Sullivan 4-7 4-4 12, Jefferson 0-1 0-0 0, Cameron 0-0 0-0 0, Nickerson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-40 19-23 62.

Halftime_Lamar 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Stephen F. Austin 6-12 (Comeaux 2-2, Ke.Harris 2-4, Walker 1-2, Ware 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Kachelries 0-1), Lamar 5-12 (Buster 4-9, Kopp 1-2, Holmes 0-1). Fouled Out_Sullivan. Rebounds_Stephen F. Austin 29 (Solomon 11), Lamar 23 (Muoka 6). Assists_Stephen F. Austin 14 (Ke.Harris 6), Lamar 12 (Holmes 4). Total Fouls_Stephen F. Austin 19, Lamar 19. A_4,254 (10,080).

