Stephen F. Austin 71, Abilene Christian 61

January 29, 2020 10:54 pm
 
ABILENE CHRISTIAN (11-9)

Ricks 2-4 2-3 6, Mason 5-7 6-8 17, Kohl 4-9 4-6 12, Miller 1-3 0-0 3, Pleasant 4-8 2-2 10, D.Daniels 0-3 1-2 1, Simmons 2-3 0-0 4, Gayman 2-5 2-2 8, Lenox 0-0 0-0 0, Cameron 0-1 0-0 0, Howell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-43 17-23 61.

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (18-3)

Ware 5-6 1-4 13, Comeaux 3-6 3-4 11, Harris 7-10 2-2 19, Bain 1-5 0-0 2, C.Daniels 2-5 1-2 5, Kensmil 1-6 3-5 5, Johnson 7-10 2-2 16, Solomon 0-1 0-0 0, Kachelries 0-3 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 12-19 71.

Halftime_Stephen F. Austin 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Abilene Christian 4-11 (Gayman 2-4, Mason 1-1, Miller 1-2, Kohl 0-1, Ricks 0-1, D.Daniels 0-2), Stephen F. Austin 7-13 (Harris 3-4, Ware 2-2, Comeaux 2-3, Bain 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Kachelries 0-2). Fouled Out_Pleasant. Rebounds_Abilene Christian 20 (Kohl 4), Stephen F. Austin 25 (Johnson 7). Assists_Abilene Christian 12 (D.Daniels 3), Stephen F. Austin 18 (Ware, Kachelries 4). Total Fouls_Abilene Christian 23, Stephen F. Austin 20. A_4,341 (7,203).

