Stephen F. Austin tops Lamar behind Comeaux

January 25, 2020 8:25 pm
 
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — John Comeaux had 18 points as Stephen F. Austin topped Lamar 70-62 on Saturday.

Kevon Harris had 15 points, six assists and five steals for Stephen F. Austin (17-3, 8-1 Southland Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Roti Ware added 12 points. Gavin Kensmil had nine rebounds. He also committed seven turnovers.

Davion Buster had 17 points for the Cardinals (10-11, 4-6). He also had nine turnovers but only one assist. V.J. Holmes added 12 points. Avery Sullivan had 12 points.

Stephen F. Austin faces Abilene Christian at home on Wednesday. Lamar faces McNeese State on the road next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

