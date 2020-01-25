Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Stetson 48, Liberty 43

January 25, 2020 6:21 pm
 
< a min read
      

LIBERTY (19-3)

McGhee 4-7 0-0 12, Pacheco-Ortiz 2-12 2-4 7, Cuffee 3-9 0-0 7, James 5-7 2-4 12, Homesley 1-7 0-0 3, Robinson 1-3 0-0 2, Baxter-Bell 0-2 0-0 0, Rode 0-1 0-0 0, Dean 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-48 4-8 43.

STETSON (11-11)

Perry 7-17 5-6 22, Diawara 5-10 5-6 15, Jones 3-8 0-0 6, Ivery 0-3 0-0 0, Rawley 0-0 0-0 0, Panzo 1-2 2-2 5, Aninye 0-0 0-0 0, Kabimba 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-41 12-14 48.

Halftime_Liberty 29-18. 3-Point Goals_Liberty 7-27 (McGhee 4-6, Homesley 1-4, Cuffee 1-7, Pacheco-Ortiz 1-8, Robinson 0-1, Rode 0-1), Stetson 4-13 (Perry 3-9, Panzo 1-1, Jones 0-3). Fouled Out_Homesley, Diawara. Rebounds_Liberty 24 (James 10), Stetson 26 (Perry 7). Assists_Liberty 11 (Cuffee 7), Stetson 6 (Aninye 2). Total Fouls_Liberty 15, Stetson 14. A_862 (5,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in