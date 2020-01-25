Stetson 48, Liberty 43

LIBERTY (19-3)

McGhee 4-7 0-0 12, Pacheco-Ortiz 2-12 2-4 7, Cuffee 3-9 0-0 7, James 5-7 2-4 12, Homesley 1-7 0-0 3, Robinson 1-3 0-0 2, Baxter-Bell 0-2 0-0 0, Rode 0-1 0-0 0, Dean 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-48 4-8 43.

STETSON (11-11)

Perry 7-17 5-6 22, Diawara 5-10 5-6 15, Jones 3-8 0-0 6, Ivery 0-3 0-0 0, Rawley 0-0 0-0 0, Panzo 1-2 2-2 5, Aninye 0-0 0-0 0, Kabimba 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-41 12-14 48.

Halftime_Liberty 29-18. 3-Point Goals_Liberty 7-27 (McGhee 4-6, Homesley 1-4, Cuffee 1-7, Pacheco-Ortiz 1-8, Robinson 0-1, Rode 0-1), Stetson 4-13 (Perry 3-9, Panzo 1-1, Jones 0-3). Fouled Out_Homesley, Diawara. Rebounds_Liberty 24 (James 10), Stetson 26 (Perry 7). Assists_Liberty 11 (Cuffee 7), Stetson 6 (Aninye 2). Total Fouls_Liberty 15, Stetson 14. A_862 (5,000).

