Stetson 65, NJIT 64

NJIT (6-13)

Gibbs 4-13 0-0 12, Brinson 5-12 4-5 15, Cooks 7-10 0-0 16, Diakite 3-4 0-1 6, Walsh 1-5 2-2 4, Williams 4-7 0-0 11, Mayo 0-0 0-0 0, Willis 0-2 0-0 0, Breland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 6-8 64.

STETSON (10-11)

Jones 4-9 2-2 13, Diawara 7-9 5-9 19, Aninye 1-1 0-2 2, Perry 6-9 0-0 14, Kabimba 3-6 0-0 6, Panzo 2-5 0-0 5, Ivery 1-2 0-1 2, Rawley 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 26-43 7-14 65.

Halftime_NJIT 36-25. 3-Point Goals_NJIT 10-22 (Gibbs 4-8, Williams 3-5, Cooks 2-3, Brinson 1-2, Walsh 0-2, Willis 0-2), Stetson 6-12 (Jones 3-5, Perry 2-3, Panzo 1-3, Ivery 0-1). Rebounds_NJIT 25 (Cooks 7), Stetson 21 (Ivery 4). Assists_NJIT 15 (Walsh 4), Stetson 12 (Ivery 5). Total Fouls_NJIT 17, Stetson 10. A_680 (5,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.