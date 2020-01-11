Listen Live Sports

Stevens, Roddy lead Colorado St. past San Jose St., 81-70

January 11, 2020 8:06 pm
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens and David Roddy scored 21 points apiece as Colorado State beat San Jose State 81-70 on Saturday.

Nico Carvacho had 6 points and 16 rebounds for Colorado State (11-7, 2-3 Mountain West Conference). Roddy also had seven rebounds for the Rams.

Seneca Knight had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (6-12, 2-4). Brae Ivey added 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Christian Anigwe had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Colorado State matches up against New Mexico at home on Wednesday. San Jose State matches up against UNLV on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

