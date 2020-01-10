Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Stewart, Dove combine to lead UT Martin past Tennessee St.

January 10, 2020 12:08 am
 
MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Parker Stewart scored 31 points and Quintin Dove scored 22 points and UT Martin beat Tennessee State 87-74 on Thursday.

Steve Wooten Jr. scored 11 points with 10 rebounds and Eman Sertovic scored 11 off the bench.

Down 13-8 with 12:50 left before halftime, UT Martin (5-9, 1-2 Ohio Valley) erupted for a 20-0 run in which the Skyhawks sank six 3-pointers; three by Stewart, two from Wooten and one by Sertovic. Parker also made a layup.

Stewart made a pair of free throws with 7:12 left for a 69-58 lead and the Skyhawks led by double figures the rest of the way. It was just their second win in their last seven.

Carlos Marshall Jr. scored a career-high 25 points for the Tigers (10-6, 2-1), Shakem Johnson 13, Jy’lan Washington 11 and Michael Littlejohn 10.

Tennessee State made 10 of 26 from 3-point range but missed 15 of 27 foul shots and turned it over 21 times.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

