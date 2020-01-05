Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stewart scores 29, N. Dakota beats Purdue Fort Wayne 83-69

January 5, 2020 9:39 pm
 
< a min read
      

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Marlon Stewart tied his career high with 29 points, Filip Rebraca had his fourth consecutive double-double, and North Dakota beat Purdue Fort Wayne 83-69 on Sunday night.

Stewart added eight assists and six rebounds and Rebraca finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Brady Danielson and Stewart hit back-to-back 3-pointers that gave North Dakota (8-8, 2-0 Summit League) the lead for good at 30-27 and sparked a 13-4 run to close the first half. Stewart scored seven points in that stretch and added five points and two assists during a 12-2 spurt to open the second that pushed the lead into double figures for good.

Dylan Carl led Fort Wayne (8-9, 1-1) with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting. The rest of the Mastodons shot just 35% (17 of 48) from the field.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1789: First US presidential electors set