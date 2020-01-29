Listen Live Sports

Stewart, Washington host Arizona

January 29, 2020 6:45 am
 
Arizona (13-6, 3-3) vs. Washington (12-9, 2-6)

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two freshman forwards will be on display as Zeke Nnaji and Arizona will battle Isaiah Stewart and Washington. Nnaji has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.8 over his last five games. Stewart is averaging 17.4 points over the last five games.

EARLY RISERS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Stewart, Jaden McDaniels and Nahziah Carter have combined to account for 61 percent of Washington’s scoring this season. For Arizona, Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green have scored 53 percent of the team’s points this season, including 66 percent of all Wildcats points over their last five.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Huskies have given up only 61.4 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 64.6 per game they gave up in non-conference play.FIELD GOALS FOR NNAJI: In 19 appearances this season, Arizona’s Nnaji has shot 65.3 percent.

PERFECT WHEN: The Huskies are 5-0 when they turn the ball over 12 times or fewer and 7-9 when they exceed 12 turnovers. The Wildcats are 7-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 6-6 when the team hits fewer than nine from long range.

STREAK STATS: Arizona has lost its last four road games, scoring 65.3 points, while allowing 71.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona is ranked first among Pac-12 teams with an average of 80.7 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

