Stony Brook 84, Mass.-Lowell 76

January 29, 2020 9:21 pm
 
STONY BROOK (14-8)

Foreman 5-14 7-7 19, Olaniyi 5-16 2-4 13, Garcia 6-13 6-7 18, Latimer 4-8 6-6 17, Gueye 2-5 0-0 4, Ochefu 2-3 0-0 5, Stephenson-Moore 2-4 0-0 5, Otchere 0-2 1-2 1, McKenzie 0-1 0-0 0, Pierre Philippe 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-67 22-26 84.

MASS.-LOWELL (8-14)

Lutete 7-16 11-14 27, Mitchell 2-5 2-2 6, Noel 7-14 5-9 20, Gantz 4-6 1-1 9, Withers 5-7 2-3 14, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Owens 0-3 0-0 0, Blunt 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 21-29 76.

Halftime_Stony Brook 39-36. 3-Point Goals_Stony Brook 8-24 (Latimer 3-4, Foreman 2-6, Ochefu 1-1, Stephenson-Moore 1-2, Olaniyi 1-7, Garcia 0-2, Gueye 0-2), Mass.-Lowell 5-19 (Withers 2-3, Lutete 2-8, Noel 1-1, Blunt 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Gantz 0-2, Owens 0-2). Fouled Out_Withers. Rebounds_Stony Brook 38 (Garcia 8), Mass.-Lowell 33 (Noel 9). Assists_Stony Brook 10 (Olaniyi 3), Mass.-Lowell 15 (Noel 5). Total Fouls_Stony Brook 25, Mass.-Lowell 21. A_734 (6,496).

