Struggling Ottawa Senators hire executive Jim Little as CEO

January 10, 2020 1:34 pm
 
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jim Little was hired Friday as chief executive officer of the Ottawa Senators, a team looking for a boost on the ice and at the gate.

Owner Eugene Melnyk, whose team is tied for the second fewest points in the league, had been the CEO since the NHL club split with Tom Anselmi in February 2018.

The Senators said Friday that Little will be responsible for business strategy, focusing on marketing and community relations.

“We’ve got a passionate and dedicated team of professionals, on and off the ice, and a community that wants us to succeed,” Little said in a statement. “Together, we will.”

The 55-year-old Little most recently was executive vice president and chief marketing and culture officer for Shaw Communications, a Canadian telecommunications company. He has held several senior executive roles at Royal Bank, Bell Canada and the Canadian transportation company Bombardier.

