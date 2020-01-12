Listen Live Sports

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

January 12, 2020 3:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated LHP Stephen Tarpley for assignment.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Fined N.Y. Rangers D Jacob Trouba $5,000 for slashing.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids (AHL) under emergency conditions.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Evan Cormier to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled G Cory Schneider to Binghamton.

American Hockey League

LAVAL ROCKET — Released F Garrett Mitchell from a professional tryout and sent him to Reading (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D David Drake from Reading (ECHL).

COLLEGE

ILLINOIS — DE Oluwole Betikuu Jr. declared for the NFL draft.

MIAMI — Graduate PK Jose Borregales is transferring from FIU.

