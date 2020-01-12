Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated LHP Stephen Tarpley for assignment.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived F CJ Miles. Signed C Anzejs Pasecniks to a multi-year contract and F Johnathan Williams to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Fired offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB Tony Brooks-James, QB Jake Browning, WR Davion Davis, TE Brandon Dillon and CBs Mark Fields, Kemon Hall and Marcus Sayles to reserve/future contracts.

Advertisement

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined N.Y. Rangers D Jacob Trouba $5,000 for slashing.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Alexander Yelesin from Stockton (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids (AHL) under emergency conditions.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Mutually agreed to part ways with general manager Ray Shero. Assigned G Evan Cormier to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled G Cory Schneider to Binghamton. “NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Steven Fogarty to Hartford (AHL). Recalled F Phillip Di Giuseppe from Hartford.

American Hockey League

LAVAL ROCKET — Released F Garrett Mitchell from a professional tryout and sent him to Reading (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D David Drake from Reading (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Toledo D Michael Moffat pending further review.

COLLEGE

ILLINOIS — DE Oluwole Betikuu Jr. declared for the NFL draft.

MIAMI — Graduate PK Jose Borregales is transferring from FIU.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.