Sunday’s Sports Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown Jr. to College Park (NBAGL).
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Kyle Capobianco, F Michael Chaput and G Adin Hill to Tucson (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Rasmus Asplund, F Scott Wilson and D Lawrence Pilut to Rochester (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Cory Schneider and Fs Jesper Boqvist and Michael McLeod to Binghamton (AHL).
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Traded G Danny Tirone to Reading for future considerations.
NORTH CAROLINA — Announced graduate PK Grayson Atkins is transferring from Furman.
