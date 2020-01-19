Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown Jr. to College Park (NBAGL).

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Kyle Capobianco, F Michael Chaput and G Adin Hill to Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Rasmus Asplund, F Scott Wilson and D Lawrence Pilut to Rochester (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Cory Schneider and Fs Jesper Boqvist and Michael McLeod to Binghamton (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Kansas City LW Loren Ulett, Allen F Mitch Vandergunst, Worcester coach David Cunniff two games and Kansas City coach John Scott Dickson one game.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Traded G Danny Tirone to Reading for future considerations.

COLLEGE

NORTH CAROLINA — Announced graduate PK Grayson Atkins is transferring from Furman.

