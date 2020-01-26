Sunday’s Sports Transactions

|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Calvin Pickard from the Grand Rapids (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled Fs Colton Sissons and Yakov Trenin and D Jarred Tinordi from Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Loaned C Lias Andersson to HV71 (Sweden).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Announced G Adam Huska was reassigned to the team from Maine (ECHL). Recalled F Lewis Zerter-Gossage from Maine.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.