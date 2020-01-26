Listen Live Sports

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

January 26, 2020
 
HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Calvin Pickard from the Grand Rapids (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled Fs Colton Sissons and Yakov Trenin and D Jarred Tinordi from Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Loaned C Lias Andersson to HV71 (Sweden).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Announced G Adam Huska was reassigned to the team from Maine (ECHL). Recalled F Lewis Zerter-Gossage from Maine.

