Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Super Bowl Appearances

January 27, 2020 1:15 pm
 
< a min read
      
New England 11
Dallas 8
Denver 8
Pittsburgh 8
San Francisco 7
Green Bay 5
Miami 5
N.Y. Giants 5
Oakland-LA Raiders 5
Washington 5
Buffalo 4
Indianapolis-Baltimore 4
Minnesota 4
St. Louis-L.A. Rams 4
Kansas City 3
Philadelphia 3
Seattle 3
Atlanta 2
Baltimore 2
Carolina 2
Chicago 2
Cincinnati 2
Arizona 1
New Orleans 1
N.Y. Jets 1
San Diego 1
Tampa Bay 1
Tennessee 1
Cleveland 0
Detroit 0
Jacksonville 0
Houston 0

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
1|28 U.S. Census Bureau Data Privacy Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Service members train at SOUTHCOM headquarters

Today in History

1951: First atomic detonation at the Nevada test site