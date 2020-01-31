Listen Live Sports

Super Bowl Composite Glance

January 31, 2020
 
W L Pct. PF PA
Baltimore Ravens 2 0 1.000 68 38
New Orleans 1 0 1.000 31 17
N.Y. Jets 1 0 1.000 16 7
Tampa Bay 1 0 1.000 48 21
San Francisco 5 1 .833 219 123
Green Bay 4 1 .800 158 101
N.Y. Giants 4 1 .800 104 104
Pittsburgh 6 2 .750 193 164
Dallas 5 3 .625 221 132
Oakland-L.A. Raiders 3 2 .600 132 114
Washington 3 2 .600 122 103
New England 6 5 .545 246 282
Indianapolis-Baltimore 2 2 .500 69 77
Chicago 1 1 .500 63 39
Kansas City 1 1 .500 33 42
Miami 2 3 .400 74 103
Denver 3 5 .375 147 259
Philadelphia 1 2 .333 72 84
Seattle 1 2 .333 77 57
L.A.-St. Louis Rams 1 3 .250 62 80
Arizona 0 1 .000 23 27
San Diego 0 1 .000 26 49
Tennessee 0 1 .000 16 23
Atlanta 0 2 .000 47 68
Carolina 0 2 .000 39 56
Cincinnati 0 2 .000 37 46
Buffalo 0 4 .000 73 139
Minnesota 0 4 .000 34 95

