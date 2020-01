By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Super Bowl injury report, as provided by the league:

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS vs. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — 49ERS:LIMITED: LB Kwon Alexander (pectoral), RB Tevin Coleman (shoulder), S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs). CHIEFS: FULL: DT Chris Jones (calf), TE Travis Kelce (knee), C Austin Reiter (wrist), TE Deon Yelder (Achilles).

