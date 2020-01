Super Bowl Team Playoff Comparison

By The Associated Press

OFFENSE SF KC GAMES (Won-Lost) 2-0 2-0 FIRST DOWNS 40 56 Rushing 25 19 Passing 12 30 Penalty 3 7 YDS GAINED (tot) 679 845 Avg per Game 339.5 422.5 RUSHING (net) 471 230 Avg per Game 235.5 115.0 Rushes 89 48 Yards per Rush 5.3 4.8 PASSING (net) 191 608 Avg per Game 95.5 304.0 Passes Att. 27 70 Completed 17 46 Pct Completed 63.0 65.7 Yards Gained 208 615 Sacked 3 3 Yards Lost 17 7 Had intercepted 1 0 Yards Opp Ret 4 0 Opp TDs on Int 0 0 PUNTS 6 6 Avg Yards 43.8 40.8 PUNT RETURNS 4 4 Avg Return 12.2 2.0 Returned for TD 0 0 KICKOFF RETURNS 3 11 Avg Return 17.0 22.5 Returned for TD 0 0 PENALTIES 7 13 Yards Penalized 48 98 FUMBLES BY 1 3 Fumbles Lost 1 0 Opp Fumbles 7 2 Opp Fum Lost 1 0 POSS. TIME (avg) 33:37 27:37 TOUCHDOWNS 7 6 Rushing 6 4 Passing 1 2 Returns 0 0 EXTRA-PT KICKS 7/7 11/12 2-PT CONVERSIONS 0/0 0/0 FIELD GOALS/FGA 5/5 1/1 POINTS SCORED 64 86 DEFENSE POINTS ALLOWED 30 55 OPP FIRST DOWNS 28 43 Rushing 4 8 Passing 22 31 Penalty 2 4 OPP YARDS GAINED 581 804 Avg per Game 290.5 402.0 OPP RUSHING(net) 83 179 Avg per Game 41.5 89.5 Rushes 26 44 Yards per Rush 3.2 4.1 OPP PASSING(net) 422 558 Avg per Game 211.0 279.0 Passes Att. 68 84 Completed 52 53 Pct Completed 76.5 63.1 Sacked 9 8 Yards Lost 76 67 INTERCEPTED BY 3 0 Yards Returned 25 0 Returned for TD 0 0 OPP PUNT RETURNS 2 2 Avg return 0.0 10.0 OPP KICKOFF RET 7 7 Avg return 25.3 16.0 POSS. TIME (avg) 26:23 32:23 OPP TOUCHDOWNS 4 6 Rushing 1 2 Passing 3 4 Returns 0 0

