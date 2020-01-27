Super Bowl Ticket Prices

2020_$5,000 to $1,000 Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, Fla.
2019_$5,000 to $1,000 Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
2018_$2,800 to $900 U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
2017_$2,500 to $500 NRG Stadium, Houston
2016_$2,500 to $500 Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
2015_$2,000 to $500 U. of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
2014_$1,500 to $800 MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
2013_$1,250 to $650 Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
2012_$1,200 to $600 Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
2011_$1,200 to $600 Cowboys Stadium, Arlington, Texas
2010_$1,000 to $500 Sun Life Stadium, Miami
2009_$1,000 to $500 Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.
2008_$900, $700 U. of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
2007_$700, $600 Dolphin Stadium, Miami
2006_$700, $600 Ford Field, Detroit
2005_$600, $500 ALLTEL Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla.
2004_$600, $500, $400 Reliant Stadium, Houston
2003_$500, $400 Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego
2002_$400 Superdome, New Orleans
2001_$325 Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.
2000_$325 Georgia Dome, Atlanta
1999_$325 Pro Player Stadium, Miami
1998_$275 Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego
1997_$275 Superdome, New Orleans
1996_$350, $250, $200 Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.
1995_$200 Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami
1994_$175 Georgia Dome, Atlanta
1993_$175 Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.
1992_$150 Metrodome, Minneapolis
1991_$150 Tampa (Fla.) Stadium
1990_$125 Superdome, New Orleans
1989_$100 Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami
1988_$100 Jack Murphy Stadium, San Diego
1987_$75 Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.
1986_$75 Superdome, New Orleans
1985_$60 Stanford (Calif.) Stadium
1984_$60 Tampa (Fla.) Stadium
1983_$40 Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.
1982_$40 Silverdome, Pontiac, Mich.
1981_$40 Superdome, New Orleans
1980_$30 Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.
1979_$30 Orange Bowl, Miami
1978_$30 Superdome, New Orleans
1977_$20 Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.
1976_$20 Orange Bowl, Miami
1975_$20 Tulane Stadium, New Orleans
1974_$15 Rice Stadium, Houston
1973_$15 Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles
1972_$15 Tulane Stadium, New Orleans
1971_$15 Orange Bowl, Miami
1970_$15 Tulane Stadium, New Orleans
1969_$12 Orange Bowl, Miami
1968_$12 Orange Bowl, Miami
1967_$12, $10, $6 Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles
