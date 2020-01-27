Super Bowl Ticket Prices

2020_$5,000 to $1,000 Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, Fla.

2019_$5,000 to $1,000 Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

2018_$2,800 to $900 U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

2017_$2,500 to $500 NRG Stadium, Houston

2016_$2,500 to $500 Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

2015_$2,000 to $500 U. of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

2014_$1,500 to $800 MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

2013_$1,250 to $650 Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

2012_$1,200 to $600 Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

2011_$1,200 to $600 Cowboys Stadium, Arlington, Texas

2010_$1,000 to $500 Sun Life Stadium, Miami

2009_$1,000 to $500 Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

2008_$900, $700 U. of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

2007_$700, $600 Dolphin Stadium, Miami

2006_$700, $600 Ford Field, Detroit

2005_$600, $500 ALLTEL Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla.

2004_$600, $500, $400 Reliant Stadium, Houston

2003_$500, $400 Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego

2002_$400 Superdome, New Orleans

2001_$325 Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

2000_$325 Georgia Dome, Atlanta

1999_$325 Pro Player Stadium, Miami

1998_$275 Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego

1997_$275 Superdome, New Orleans

1996_$350, $250, $200 Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.

1995_$200 Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami

1994_$175 Georgia Dome, Atlanta

1993_$175 Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

1992_$150 Metrodome, Minneapolis

1991_$150 Tampa (Fla.) Stadium

1990_$125 Superdome, New Orleans

1989_$100 Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami

1988_$100 Jack Murphy Stadium, San Diego

1987_$75 Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

1986_$75 Superdome, New Orleans

1985_$60 Stanford (Calif.) Stadium

1984_$60 Tampa (Fla.) Stadium

1983_$40 Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

1982_$40 Silverdome, Pontiac, Mich.

1981_$40 Superdome, New Orleans

1980_$30 Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

1979_$30 Orange Bowl, Miami

1978_$30 Superdome, New Orleans

1977_$20 Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

1976_$20 Orange Bowl, Miami

1975_$20 Tulane Stadium, New Orleans

1974_$15 Rice Stadium, Houston

1973_$15 Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

1972_$15 Tulane Stadium, New Orleans

1971_$15 Orange Bowl, Miami

1970_$15 Tulane Stadium, New Orleans

1969_$12 Orange Bowl, Miami

1968_$12 Orange Bowl, Miami

1967_$12, $10, $6 Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

