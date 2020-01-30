Syracuse 67, Virginia Tech 65

VIRGINIA TECH (15-5)

Rivers 3-7 1-2 7, Kitley 5-8 0-0 10, Cole 4-10 1-2 9, Mabrey 3-10 0-0 9, Sheppard 4-16 0-0 9, Baptiste 3-6 0-0 7, Obouh Fegue 4-4 0-1 8, King 2-6 0-0 6, Totals 28-67 2-5 65

SYRACUSE (10-10)

Strautmane 2-9 0-0 6, Finklea-Guity 6-9 1-2 13, Cooper 1-5 5-6 8, Engstler 3-8 0-1 7, Lewis 6-19 6-7 19, Djaldi-Tabdi 6-12 0-0 12, Hyman 1-5 0-0 2, Totals 25-67 12-16 67

Virginia Tech 13 23 20 9 — 65 Syracuse 7 20 18 22 — 67

3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 7-27 (Mabrey 3-9, Sheppard 1-9, Baptiste 1-3, King 2-6), Syracuse 5-17 (Strautmane 2-6, Cooper 1-2, Engstler 1-2, Lewis 1-3, Djaldi-Tabdi 0-1, Hyman 0-3). Assists_Virginia Tech 17 (Cole 9), Syracuse 15 (Lewis 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Virginia Tech 50 (Rivers 4-8), Syracuse 36 (Strautmane 2-7). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 19, Syracuse 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,096.

