Syracuse 69, Pittsburgh 51

SYRACUSE (9-8)

Strautmane 5-14 0-0 13, Finklea-Guity 3-8 0-0 6, Cooper 2-10 0-0 6, Engstler 4-9 0-0 10, Lewis 5-16 8-9 19, Djaldi-Tabdi 4-8 2-4 10, Fisher 1-1 0-0 2, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Colome 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 1-1 0-0 3, Totals 25-67 10-13 69

PITTSBURGH (3-14)

Judkins 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 0-2 5-6 5, Bugg 4-12 1-2 13, Green 6-17 2-2 16, Knight 0-2 1-2 1, Igbokwe 0-2 3-4 3, Lamark 1-2 0-0 2, Harris 3-11 2-4 8, Hayford 0-2 1-2 1, Totals 15-52 15-22 51

Syracuse 17 27 16 9 — 69 Pittsburgh 22 11 14 4 — 51

3-Point Goals_Syracuse 9-31 (Strautmane 3-10, Cooper 2-8, Engstler 2-4, Lewis 1-8, Washington 1-1), Pittsburgh 6-23 (Bugg 4-9, Green 2-11, Lamark 0-1, Harris 0-2). Assists_Syracuse 16 (Lewis 9), Pittsburgh 8 (Harris 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Syracuse 40 (Engstler 5-7), Pittsburgh 46 (Green 4-6). Total Fouls_Syracuse 17, Pittsburgh 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,364.

