Syracuse 69, Pittsburgh 61

PITTSBURGH (13-7)

Johnson 3-13 2-4 9, Murphy 3-9 0-0 8, McGowens 2-8 2-2 7, Brown 5-6 1-2 11, Toney 2-7 3-4 8, Champagnie 5-6 4-6 14, Hamilton 0-2 2-2 2, Drumgoole 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 21-54 14-20 61.

SYRACUSE (13-7)

Boeheim 7-13 3-5 21, Hughes 4-13 2-4 10, Dolezaj 5-11 7-7 17, Girard 2-8 2-3 7, Guerrier 4-7 2-4 10, Sidibe 2-2 0-0 4, Goodine 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 16-23 69.

Halftime_Syracuse 32-21. 3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 5-21 (Murphy 2-7, Toney 1-3, McGowens 1-4, Johnson 1-5, Drumgoole 0-2), Syracuse 5-21 (Boeheim 4-8, Girard 1-7, Goodine 0-1, Guerrier 0-1, Hughes 0-4). Fouled Out_Johnson. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 32 (Champagnie 9), Syracuse 36 (Guerrier, Sidibe 8). Assists_Pittsburgh 14 (Johnson 7), Syracuse 13 (Hughes, Girard 4). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 20, Syracuse 15.

