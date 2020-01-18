Syracuse 71, Virginia Tech 69

SYRACUSE (11-7)

Boeheim 10-20 1-2 26, Dolezaj 5-7 1-2 11, Hughes 6-18 4-5 17, Girard 3-6 0-0 6, Guerrier 2-3 1-1 5, Sidibe 2-2 0-0 4, Washington 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 29-60 7-10 71.

VIRGINIA TECH (13-5)

Nolley 5-16 0-0 13, Cone 5-11 0-0 14, Alleyne 6-7 0-0 17, Horne 3-5 2-5 9, Bede 4-7 0-1 9, Radford 0-4 2-2 2, Wilkins 2-6 0-0 5, Cattoor 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 4-8 69.

Halftime_Syracuse 36-28. 3-Point Goals_Syracuse 6-24 (Boeheim 5-13, Hughes 1-7, Girard 0-1, Guerrier 0-1, Washington 0-2), Virginia Tech 15-37 (Alleyne 5-6, Cone 4-8, Nolley 3-13, Horne 1-2, Wilkins 1-2, Bede 1-3, Cattoor 0-3). Rebounds_Syracuse 35 (Dolezaj 11), Virginia Tech 28 (Nolley, Radford 6). Assists_Syracuse 10 (Boeheim, Dolezaj, Hughes, Guerrier 2), Virginia Tech 22 (Nolley 7). Total Fouls_Syracuse 14, Virginia Tech 14. A_9,275 (10,052).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.