Syracuse 84, Notre Dame 82

SYRACUSE (12-7)

Girard 4-14 4-4 15, Hughes 9-19 4-4 26, Boeheim 5-14 0-0 10, Dolezaj 3-7 3-6 9, Sidibe 6-6 0-0 12, Guerrier 3-5 3-3 9, Goodine 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 31-66 14-17 84.

NOTRE DAME (11-7)

Hubb 3-10 0-0 8, Mooney 8-17 5-7 21, Gibbs 5-10 0-0 13, Goodwin 6-15 0-1 15, Pflueger 3-6 0-0 8, Laszewski 4-7 0-0 11, Durham 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 31-68 7-10 82.

Halftime_Syracuse 46-42. 3-Point Goals_Syracuse 8-26 (Hughes 4-9, Girard 3-10, Goodine 1-1, Guerrier 0-1, Boeheim 0-5), Notre Dame 13-36 (Laszewski 3-6, Gibbs 3-7, Goodwin 3-9, Pflueger 2-5, Hubb 2-9). Rebounds_Syracuse 38 (Girard 9), Notre Dame 30 (Mooney 13). Assists_Syracuse 13 (Girard 4), Notre Dame 23 (Mooney, Pflueger 6). Total Fouls_Syracuse 14, Notre Dame 14. A_7,492 (9,149).

