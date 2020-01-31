Listen Live Sports

Syracuse faces tough test vs No. 9 Duke

January 31, 2020 6:30 am
 
No. 9 Duke (17-3, 7-2) vs. Syracuse (13-8, 6-4)

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Duke presents a tough challenge for Syracuse. Syracuse has . Duke won 79-67 at home against Pittsburgh in its last outing.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Duke has relied heavily on its freshmen. Vernon Carey Jr., Tre Jones, Cassius Stanley and Matthew Hurt have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all Blue Devils points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jones has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Duke field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Syracuse is 10-0 when holding opponents to 40 percent or worse from the field, and 3-8 when opponents shoot better than that. Duke is 16-0 when allowing 48.2 percent or less and 1-3 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Orange are 10-0 when holding opponents to 40 percent or worse from the field, and 3-8 when opponents shoot better than that. The Blue Devils are 16-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 48.2 percent or worse, and 1-3 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Duke is ranked fourth among Division I teams with an average of 82.7 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

