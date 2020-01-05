Listen Live Sports

Taliaferro, Eze lead Fairfield past Canisius 46-42

January 5, 2020 5:19 pm
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Landon Taliaferro scored 11 points and Vincent Eze scored 10 and Fairfield beat Canisius 46-42 on Sunday.

The two teams combined to shoot 35 of 108 (32.4%).

Fairfield (5-8, 1-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) led 18-16 at halftime. Malik Johnson’s 3-pointer for the Golden Griffins tied it at 27 with 12:09 remaining. Later, Jalanni White made a pair of free throws to knot it at 38 with 3:54 left. But Taliaferro followed with a 3-pointer seconds later and the Stags led for the remainder.

Scott Hitchon led Canisius with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting.

The Stags now have won four of their last six following a four-game losing streak. Canisius (5-9, 0-3) has lost five straight and seven of eight.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

