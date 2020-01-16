Taylor helps rally FAU past Middle Tennessee 97-94 in OT

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Cornelius Taylor scored 26 points, including the the go-ahead layup with a minute to go in overtime, and Florida Atlantic rallied to defeat Middle Tennessee 97-94 on Thursday night.

Richardson Maitre scored 19, hitting a 3-pointer and 4 of 6 free throws in the final 2:07 as FAU (12-6, 4-1 Conference USA) erased a five-point deficit in overtime.

Jailyn Ingram added 16 points, hitting a 3-pointer from the left corner with less than a second to go to force overtime as the Owls rallied from 11 down in the final 3 1/2 minutes of regulation.

Donovan Sims hit a career-high eight 3-pointers and scored 24 points the Blue Raiders (4-14, 0-5) who have lost five in a row. Jayce Johnson added a career-high 22 points and Antonio Green 21.

Middle Tennessee shot 46% from the field but made 14 of 25 3-pointers (56%). Florida Atlantic shot 51%, going 11 of 29 behind the arc, and made just 14 of 22 free throws.

