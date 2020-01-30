Listen Live Sports

Taylor leads E. Kentucky past UT-Martin 99-86

January 30, 2020 10:20 pm
 
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Ty Taylor scored a season-high 27 points as Eastern Kentucky beat UT Martin 99-86 on Thursday night. Tre King and Jomaru Brown added 22 points each for the Colonels. King also had five steals.

Michael Moreno had eight rebounds for Eastern Kentucky (10-12, 7-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory.

Quintin Dove tied a career high with 35 points and had nine rebounds for the Skyhawks (6-14, 2-7). Parker Stewart added 18 points and eight rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only two assists. Miles Thomas had 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Eastern Kentucky matches up against Southeast Missouri at home on Saturday. UT Martin takes on Morehead State on the road on Saturday.

