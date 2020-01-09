Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Taylor scores 34 to lift FAU over Rice 81-76

January 9, 2020 10:17 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Cornelius Taylor had a season-high 34 points as Florida Atlantic narrowly beat Rice 81-76 on Thursday night.

Taylor shot 7 for 9 on 3-pointers.

Michael Forrest had 12 points for Florida Atlantic (11-5, 3-0 Conference USA). Dardan Kapiti and Aleksandar Zecevic had 10 points apiece.

Drew Peterson had 15 points and seven rebounds for Rice (8-8, 0-3), whose losing streak reached four games. Ako Adams added 14 points and Josh Parrish had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Florida Atlantic plays North Texas on the road on Saturday. Rice plays Florida International at home on Saturday.

