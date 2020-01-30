Listen Live Sports

Taylor’s late block helps preserve FAU win over W. Kentucky

January 30, 2020 9:38 pm
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Jailyn Ingram scored 16 points and his layup with 21 seconds left served as the game winner and Florida Atlantic beat Western Kentucky 69-65 on Thursday.

Cornelius Taylor blocked Taveion Hollingsworth’s layup attempt with seven seconds left, and Richardson Maitre sank two free throws with two seconds left to end it.

Ingram’s layup with 7:29 remaining gave the Owls (13-9, 5-4 Conference USA) a 56-54 lead and they never trailed again. Carson Williams tied at 65 with 45 seconds left for Western Kentucky (14-7, 7-2). The Hilltoppers entered with a five-game win streak.

Michael Forrest scored 12 for FAU and Jaylen Sebree, Karlis Silins and Taylor scored 10 apiece.

Josh Anderson scored 20 for Western Kentucky, Hollingsworth 18 and Jared Savage 13.

___

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

