TCU 65, No. 18 Texas Tech 54

TEXAS TECH (12-6)

Moretti 3-7 0-0 8, Edwards 4-10 0-0 9, Ramsey 6-14 2-2 15, Holyfield 5-9 0-0 10, Clarke 0-1 0-0 0, Shannon 3-7 4-6 10, McCullar 1-2 0-0 2, Benson 0-1 0-0 0, Nadolny 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 6-8 54.

TCU (13-5)

Bane 10-15 1-2 27, Nembhard 1-6 2-2 5, Samuel 4-6 3-7 11, Dennis 1-5 2-4 5, Farabello 0-2 2-2 2, D.Smith 4-6 0-0 8, Fuller 2-5 1-3 5, Grayer 1-4 0-1 2, LeDee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 11-21 65.

Halftime_Texas Tech 31-27. 3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 4-17 (Moretti 2-5, Edwards 1-4, Ramsey 1-6, Benson 0-1, Shannon 0-1), TCU 8-20 (Bane 6-8, Dennis 1-3, Nembhard 1-3, Farabello 0-1, Fuller 0-1, Grayer 0-2, D.Smith 0-2). Rebounds_Texas Tech 27 (Clarke 7), TCU 33 (Samuel 11). Assists_Texas Tech 15 (Edwards 4), TCU 14 (Bane, Samuel 3). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 18, TCU 13. A_6,966 (6,800).

