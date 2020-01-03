TCU 65, NO. 25 TEXAS 63

TCU (10-2)

Akomolafe 0-2 1-2 1, Bradley 1-2 0-0 3, Heard 8-19 8-10 26, Ray 2-9 0-0 5, Woods 3-9 1-2 8, Berry 6-9 2-2 15, Hellessey 1-4 0-0 3, Morris 1-6 0-0 2, Obinma 1-2 0-0 2, Payne 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 23-64 12-16 65.

TEXAS (8-5)

Holmes 3-9 6-8 12, Collier 2-10 0-0 5, Sutton 4-9 0-2 10, Taylor 2-8 1-2 7, Underwood 3-5 0-0 6, Allen-Taylor 0-3 0-0 0, Higgs 5-11 2-4 14, Palmer 1-7 0-0 3, Routt 0-0 0-0 0, Warren 3-3 0-0 6, Totals 23-65 9-16 63.

TCU 13 14 23 15 —65 Texas 12 20 13 18 —63

3-Point Goals_TCU 7-19 (Bradley 1-2, Heard 2-4, Ray 1-4, Woods 1-2, Berry 1-4, Hellessey 1-2, Payne 0-1), Texas 8-29 (Holmes 0-1, Collier 1-2, Sutton 2-5, Taylor 2-5, Underwood 0-1, Allen-Taylor 0-3, Higgs 2-7, Palmer 1-5). Assists_TCU 7 (Heard 2), Texas 14 (Sutton 5). Fouled Out_TCU Akomolafe, Texas Taylor. Rebounds_TCU 42 (Berry 11), Texas 41 (Holmes 13). Total Fouls_TCU 20, Texas 18. Technical Fouls_None.A_3,502.

