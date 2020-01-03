Listen Live Sports

TCU 65, NO. 25 TEXAS 63

January 3, 2020 10:08 pm
 
< a min read
      
FG FT Reb
TCU (10-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Akomolafe 11 0-2 1-2 1-2 0 5 1
Bradley 22 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 2 3
Heard 36 8-19 8-10 3-6 2 2 26
Ray 37 2-9 0-0 0-5 2 3 5
Woods 34 3-9 1-2 2-3 2 2 8
Berry 25 6-9 2-2 4-11 0 1 15
Hellessey 5 1-4 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Morris 9 1-6 0-0 1-3 0 3 2
Obinma 14 1-2 0-0 1-4 1 2 2
Payne 7 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-64 12-16 15-42 7 20 65

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 7-19, (Heard 2-4, Bradley 1-2, Ray 1-4, Woods 1-2, Berry 1-4, Hellessey 1-2, Payne 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ray 1, Obinma 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Heard 5, Akomolafe 3, Bradley 2, Ray 1, Woods 1, Berry 1, Hellessey 1, Morris 1, Obinma 1)

Steals: 9 (Heard 3, Woods 2, Akomolafe 1, Bradley 1, Ray 1, Payne 1)

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
TEXAS (8-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Holmes 22 3-9 6-8 5-13 1 2 12
Collier 27 2-10 0-0 1-7 0 2 5
Sutton 37 4-9 0-2 1-4 5 2 10
Taylor 27 2-8 1-2 3-5 0 5 7
Underwood 28 3-5 0-0 3-7 3 2 6
Allen-Taylor 13 0-3 0-0 0-1 3 2 0
Higgs 24 5-11 2-4 1-2 2 3 14
Palmer 10 1-7 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Routt 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Warren 9 3-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 6
Totals 200 23-65 9-16 14-41 14 18 63

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 8-29, (Sutton 2-5, Taylor 2-5, Higgs 2-7, Collier 1-2, Palmer 1-5, Holmes 0-1, Underwood 0-1, Allen-Taylor 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Collier 2, Taylor 2, Palmer 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Sutton 6, Higgs 3, Holmes 2, Taylor 2, Underwood 2, Collier 1, Allen-Taylor 1, Warren 1)

Steals: 7 (Underwood 2, Holmes 1, Sutton 1, Taylor 1, Higgs 1, Warren 1)

Technical Fouls: None.

TCU 13 14 23 15 —65
Texas 12 20 13 18 —63

A_3,502.

Officials_Maj Forsberg, Gina Cross, Dee Kantner.

