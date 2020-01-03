TCU 65, NO. 25 TEXAS 63

|
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TCU (10-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Akomolafe
|11
|0-2
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|5
|1
|Bradley
|22
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Heard
|36
|8-19
|8-10
|3-6
|2
|2
|26
|Ray
|37
|2-9
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|3
|5
|Woods
|34
|3-9
|1-2
|2-3
|2
|2
|8
|Berry
|25
|6-9
|2-2
|4-11
|0
|1
|15
|Hellessey
|5
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Morris
|9
|1-6
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|2
|Obinma
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|2
|Payne
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-64
|12-16
|15-42
|7
|20
|65
Percentages: FG , FT .
3-Point Goals: 7-19, (Heard 2-4, Bradley 1-2, Ray 1-4, Woods 1-2, Berry 1-4, Hellessey 1-2, Payne 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Ray 1, Obinma 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Heard 5, Akomolafe 3, Bradley 2, Ray 1, Woods 1, Berry 1, Hellessey 1, Morris 1, Obinma 1)
Steals: 9 (Heard 3, Woods 2, Akomolafe 1, Bradley 1, Ray 1, Payne 1)
Technical Fouls: None.
|
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS (8-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Holmes
|22
|3-9
|6-8
|5-13
|1
|2
|12
|Collier
|27
|2-10
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|2
|5
|Sutton
|37
|4-9
|0-2
|1-4
|5
|2
|10
|Taylor
|27
|2-8
|1-2
|3-5
|0
|5
|7
|Underwood
|28
|3-5
|0-0
|3-7
|3
|2
|6
|Allen-Taylor
|13
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|0
|Higgs
|24
|5-11
|2-4
|1-2
|2
|3
|14
|Palmer
|10
|1-7
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Routt
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|9
|3-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|6
|Totals
|200
|23-65
|9-16
|14-41
|14
|18
|63
Percentages: FG , FT .
3-Point Goals: 8-29, (Sutton 2-5, Taylor 2-5, Higgs 2-7, Collier 1-2, Palmer 1-5, Holmes 0-1, Underwood 0-1, Allen-Taylor 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Collier 2, Taylor 2, Palmer 1)
Turnovers: 18 (Sutton 6, Higgs 3, Holmes 2, Taylor 2, Underwood 2, Collier 1, Allen-Taylor 1, Warren 1)
Steals: 7 (Underwood 2, Holmes 1, Sutton 1, Taylor 1, Higgs 1, Warren 1)
Technical Fouls: None.
|TCU
|13
|14
|23
|15
|—65
|Texas
|12
|20
|13
|18
|—63
A_3,502.
Officials_Maj Forsberg, Gina Cross, Dee Kantner.
