TCU 72, Oklahoma St. 68

TCU (15-4)

Akomolafe 0-5 1-2 1, Bradley 4-9 0-0 12, Heard 5-19 14-15 25, Ray 2-7 1-2 6, Woods 9-14 3-5 22, Berry 0-4 0-0 0, Hellessey 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 1-3 0-0 2, Obinma 0-1 0-0 0, Crain 0-0 0-0 0, Diggs 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 2-4 0-0 4, Totals 23-66 19-24 72

OKLAHOMA ST. (12-8)

Gray 5-15 7-8 19, Sarr 3-7 1-2 7, Asberry 7-15 2-4 19, de Sousa 3-6 1-1 7, Fields 3-11 3-5 10, Gerlich 0-0 0-0 0, Winchester 2-4 0-0 4, Dennis 0-0 0-0 0, Rodrigues 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 24-60 14-20 68

TCU 20 13 14 25 — 72 Oklahoma St. 20 10 15 23 — 68

3-Point Goals_TCU 7-20 (Bradley 4-9, Heard 1-5, Ray 1-5, Woods 1-1), Oklahoma St. 6-11 (Gray 2-3, Asberry 3-6, Fields 1-2). Assists_TCU 8 (Ray 5), Oklahoma St. 14 (Gray 4). Fouled Out_Oklahoma St. Fields, Winchester. Rebounds_TCU 42 (Heard 5-8), Oklahoma St. 39 (de Sousa 4-12). Total Fouls_TCU 19, Oklahoma St. 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,689.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.