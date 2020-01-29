Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

TCU 72, Oklahoma St. 68

January 29, 2020 10:40 pm
 
< a min read
      

TCU (15-4)

Akomolafe 0-5 1-2 1, Bradley 4-9 0-0 12, Heard 5-19 14-15 25, Ray 2-7 1-2 6, Woods 9-14 3-5 22, Berry 0-4 0-0 0, Hellessey 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 1-3 0-0 2, Obinma 0-1 0-0 0, Crain 0-0 0-0 0, Diggs 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 2-4 0-0 4, Totals 23-66 19-24 72

OKLAHOMA ST. (12-8)

Gray 5-15 7-8 19, Sarr 3-7 1-2 7, Asberry 7-15 2-4 19, de Sousa 3-6 1-1 7, Fields 3-11 3-5 10, Gerlich 0-0 0-0 0, Winchester 2-4 0-0 4, Dennis 0-0 0-0 0, Rodrigues 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 24-60 14-20 68

TCU 20 13 14 25 72
Oklahoma St. 20 10 15 23 68

3-Point Goals_TCU 7-20 (Bradley 4-9, Heard 1-5, Ray 1-5, Woods 1-1), Oklahoma St. 6-11 (Gray 2-3, Asberry 3-6, Fields 1-2). Assists_TCU 8 (Ray 5), Oklahoma St. 14 (Gray 4). Fouled Out_Oklahoma St. Fields, Winchester. Rebounds_TCU 42 (Heard 5-8), Oklahoma St. 39 (de Sousa 4-12). Total Fouls_TCU 19, Oklahoma St. 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,689.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen conduct field training in subzero temperatures

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck