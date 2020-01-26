Listen Live Sports

TCU 73, No. 25 West Virginia 60

January 26, 2020 11:01 pm
 
WEST VIRGINIA (13-5)

Niblack 4-9 0-0 8, Ejiofor 0-2 0-0 0, Gondrezick 5-15 0-0 13, Martin 9-20 0-0 24, Smith 1-4 0-0 3, Martinez 0-1 0-0 0, Norris 3-6 1-1 7, Deans 0-2 0-0 0, Rudd 1-5 2-4 5, Totals 23-64 3-5 60

TCU (14-4)

Akomolafe 3-6 0-0 6, Bradley 5-11 0-0 14, Heard 3-13 4-6 10, Ray 6-9 3-6 19, Woods 3-7 5-6 11, Berry 3-8 0-0 7, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Obinma 0-0 0-0 0, Crain 0-1 0-0 0, Payne 3-4 0-0 6, Totals 26-60 12-18 73

West Virginia 9 22 10 19 60
TCU 28 14 14 17 73

3-Point Goals_West Virginia 11-30 (Gondrezick 3-8, Martin 6-13, Smith 1-3, Deans 0-2, Rudd 1-4), TCU 9-21 (Bradley 4-7, Heard 0-2, Ray 4-6, Woods 0-1, Berry 1-5). Assists_West Virginia 17 (Rudd 6), TCU 16 (Woods 5). Fouled Out_West Virginia Niblack, Deans. Rebounds_West Virginia 34 (Niblack 3-8), TCU 40 (Akomolafe 4-6). Total Fouls_West Virginia 22, TCU 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,722.

