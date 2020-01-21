Tennessee 73, Mississippi 48

MISSISSIPPI (9-9)

Tyree 7-22 1-2 18, Hinson 2-11 0-3 4, Buffen 1-4 2-4 4, Shuler 5-10 0-0 11, Crowley 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 1-3 2-2 5, Hunter 1-2 0-0 2, Sy 1-4 0-0 2, Curry 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Collum 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-63 5-11 48.

TENNESSEE (12-6)

Bowden 3-8 4-6 11, James 3-10 4-5 11, Fulkerson 7-8 4-5 18, Pons 2-7 2-2 6, Vescovi 1-5 0-0 3, Johnson 2-3 2-2 8, Nkamhoua 3-3 4-4 10, Plavsic 2-3 0-0 4, Gaines 1-1 0-0 2, Pember 0-0 0-0 0, Fleschman 0-0 0-0 0, Jancek 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 20-24 73.

Halftime_Tennessee 42-23. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi 5-25 (Tyree 3-9, Williams 1-2, Shuler 1-4, Buffen 0-1, Miller 0-1, Crowley 0-2, Hinson 0-6), Tennessee 5-17 (Johnson 2-3, James 1-4, Bowden 1-5, Vescovi 1-5). Fouled Out_Sy. Rebounds_Mississippi 33 (Hinson 7), Tennessee 32 (Fulkerson 10). Assists_Mississippi 6 (Buffen 3), Tennessee 18 (James 6). Total Fouls_Mississippi 22, Tennessee 14. A_17,031 (21,678).

