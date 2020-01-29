Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Texas 62, TCU 61

January 29, 2020 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
      

TEXAS (13-7)

Coleman 4-8 0-0 9, Sims 4-10 1-2 9, Febres 5-7 0-0 15, A.Jones 2-9 0-0 6, Ramey 5-7 0-1 12, Williams 2-5 0-0 5, K.Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Hamm 0-3 4-4 4. Totals 23-52 5-7 62.

TCU (13-7)

Nembhard 6-15 3-4 17, Samuel 8-11 1-3 17, Bane 3-8 4-4 12, Dennis 1-4 1-2 4, Farabello 3-6 0-0 7, Fuller 0-5 0-0 0, Smith 2-4 0-0 4, Grayer 0-1 0-0 0, LeDee 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 23-54 9-14 61.

Halftime_Texas 28-27. 3-Point Goals_Texas 11-22 (Febres 5-7, Ramey 2-4, A.Jones 2-5, Coleman 1-3, Williams 1-3), TCU 6-17 (Nembhard 2-3, Bane 2-6, Dennis 1-1, Farabello 1-2, Grayer 0-1, Fuller 0-2, Smith 0-2). Rebounds_Texas 29 (Sims 13), TCU 28 (Nembhard, Samuel, Bane 5). Assists_Texas 17 (Coleman 7), TCU 15 (Nembhard 6). Total Fouls_Texas 17, TCU 11. A_6,698 (6,800).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen conduct field training in subzero temperatures

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck