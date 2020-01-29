Texas 62, TCU 61

TEXAS (13-7)

Coleman 4-8 0-0 9, Sims 4-10 1-2 9, Febres 5-7 0-0 15, A.Jones 2-9 0-0 6, Ramey 5-7 0-1 12, Williams 2-5 0-0 5, K.Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Hamm 0-3 4-4 4. Totals 23-52 5-7 62.

TCU (13-7)

Nembhard 6-15 3-4 17, Samuel 8-11 1-3 17, Bane 3-8 4-4 12, Dennis 1-4 1-2 4, Farabello 3-6 0-0 7, Fuller 0-5 0-0 0, Smith 2-4 0-0 4, Grayer 0-1 0-0 0, LeDee 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 23-54 9-14 61.

Halftime_Texas 28-27. 3-Point Goals_Texas 11-22 (Febres 5-7, Ramey 2-4, A.Jones 2-5, Coleman 1-3, Williams 1-3), TCU 6-17 (Nembhard 2-3, Bane 2-6, Dennis 1-1, Farabello 1-2, Grayer 0-1, Fuller 0-2, Smith 0-2). Rebounds_Texas 29 (Sims 13), TCU 28 (Nembhard, Samuel, Bane 5). Assists_Texas 17 (Coleman 7), TCU 15 (Nembhard 6). Total Fouls_Texas 17, TCU 11. A_6,698 (6,800).

