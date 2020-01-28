Listen Live Sports

Texas 70, Oklahoma 53

January 28, 2020 10:44 pm
 
TEXAS (14-6)

Holmes 7-16 0-0 14, Collier 5-6 0-0 10, Sutton 0-5 0-0 0, Taylor 5-10 2-2 13, Underwood 1-2 0-0 3, Allen-Taylor 2-8 0-0 5, Higgs 8-14 1-1 19, Palmer 2-7 0-0 4, Routt 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Warren 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 31-69 3-3 70

OKLAHOMA (10-10)

Lampkin 1-4 0-0 2, Simpson 4-5 0-0 8, Gregory 1-10 0-0 2, Robertson 3-6 2-2 11, Williams 8-17 0-0 16, Bloom 0-0 1-2 1, Scott 4-8 3-7 11, Williston 0-2 2-2 2, Murcer 0-3 0-0 0, Veitenheimer 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 21-58 8-13 53

Texas 18 19 14 19 70
Oklahoma 15 8 12 18 53

3-Point Goals_Texas 5-17 (Holmes 0-1, Collier 0-1, Taylor 1-4, Underwood 1-1, Allen-Taylor 1-4, Higgs 2-3, Palmer 0-3), Oklahoma 3-16 (Gregory 0-4, Robertson 3-6, Williams 0-3, Murcer 0-2, Veitenheimer 0-1). Assists_Texas 17 (Sutton 4), Oklahoma 12 (Robertson 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Texas 45 (Taylor 3-4), Oklahoma 32 (Williams 1-7). Total Fouls_Texas 19, Oklahoma 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,736.

