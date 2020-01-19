Texas 71, Kansas St. 63

TEXAS (11-6)

Holmes 2-10 0-0 5, Collier 3-7 0-0 7, Higgs 1-4 2-2 5, Sutton 5-10 5-5 16, Underwood 4-6 2-2 11, Allen-Taylor 1-4 0-0 3, Palmer 2-5 0-0 5, Taylor 4-13 3-5 15, Warren 2-3 0-0 4, Totals 24-62 12-14 71

KANSAS ST. (7-8)

Beard 4-7 0-1 8, Williams 0-5 2-2 2, Lee 3-5 6-6 12, Carr 4-17 0-0 10, Harris 6-15 3-4 16, Chapman 0-1 0-0 0, Macke 0-1 2-2 2, Ebert 0-1 0-0 0, Goodrich 3-4 1-3 7, Simmons 2-4 0-0 6, Totals 22-60 14-18 63

Texas 18 17 17 19 — 71 Kansas St. 17 9 20 17 — 63

3-Point Goals_Texas 11-27 (Holmes 1-2, Collier 1-3, Higgs 1-1, Sutton 1-4, Underwood 1-2, Allen-Taylor 1-3, Palmer 1-3, Taylor 4-9), Kansas St. 5-26 (Beard 0-2, Williams 0-1, Carr 2-13, Harris 1-6, Goodrich 0-1, Simmons 2-3). Assists_Texas 18 (Sutton 6), Kansas St. 12 (Harris 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Texas 36 (Palmer 2-5), Kansas St. 38 (Williams 5-10). Total Fouls_Texas 17, Kansas St. 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,287.

