Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Texas 85, Kansas 77

January 22, 2020 11:22 pm
 
< a min read
      

KANSAS (12-5)

de Carvalho 3-7 0-2 8, Helgren 4-5 0-0 8, Franklin 5-15 1-3 12, Mitchell 3-12 1-6 7, Thomas 8-17 1-1 21, Stephens 5-11 1-2 11, Merriweather 1-1 0-0 2, Kersgieter 2-4 2-2 8, Ramalho 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-72 6-16 77

TEXAS (12-6)

Holmes 7-11 8-13 22, Collier 6-11 3-4 17, Sutton 6-8 6-7 18, Taylor 0-4 5-6 5, Underwood 4-8 0-2 9, Allen-Taylor 2-5 0-0 4, Higgs 4-6 0-0 10, Palmer 0-2 0-0 0, Warren 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 29-57 22-32 85

Kansas 23 9 18 27 77
Texas 19 18 26 22 85

3-Point Goals_Kansas 9-16 (de Carvalho 2-3, Franklin 1-3, Mitchell 0-1, Thomas 4-6, Kersgieter 2-3), Texas 5-13 (Holmes 0-1, Collier 2-3, Taylor 0-2, Underwood 1-1, Allen-Taylor 0-1, Higgs 2-3, Palmer 0-1, Warren 0-1). Assists_Kansas 18 (Franklin 5), Texas 17 (Sutton 8). Fouled Out_Kansas Helgren, Kersgieter. Rebounds_Kansas 28 (Stephens 3-7), Texas 51 (Holmes 3-11). Total Fouls_Kansas 25, Texas 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,756.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Generation Cloud Summit - Norfolk, VA
1|23 CIO Forum 2020
1|23 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard tests use of tablets for marine inspections

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate