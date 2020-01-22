Texas 85, Kansas 77

KANSAS (12-5)

de Carvalho 3-7 0-2 8, Helgren 4-5 0-0 8, Franklin 5-15 1-3 12, Mitchell 3-12 1-6 7, Thomas 8-17 1-1 21, Stephens 5-11 1-2 11, Merriweather 1-1 0-0 2, Kersgieter 2-4 2-2 8, Ramalho 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-72 6-16 77

TEXAS (12-6)

Holmes 7-11 8-13 22, Collier 6-11 3-4 17, Sutton 6-8 6-7 18, Taylor 0-4 5-6 5, Underwood 4-8 0-2 9, Allen-Taylor 2-5 0-0 4, Higgs 4-6 0-0 10, Palmer 0-2 0-0 0, Warren 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 29-57 22-32 85

Kansas 23 9 18 27 — 77 Texas 19 18 26 22 — 85

3-Point Goals_Kansas 9-16 (de Carvalho 2-3, Franklin 1-3, Mitchell 0-1, Thomas 4-6, Kersgieter 2-3), Texas 5-13 (Holmes 0-1, Collier 2-3, Taylor 0-2, Underwood 1-1, Allen-Taylor 0-1, Higgs 2-3, Palmer 0-1, Warren 0-1). Assists_Kansas 18 (Franklin 5), Texas 17 (Sutton 8). Fouled Out_Kansas Helgren, Kersgieter. Rebounds_Kansas 28 (Stephens 3-7), Texas 51 (Holmes 3-11). Total Fouls_Kansas 25, Texas 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,756.

