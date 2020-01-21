Listen Live Sports

Texas A&M 66, Missouri 64

January 21, 2020 11:22 pm
 
TEXAS A&M (9-8)

Flagg 4-9 4-7 14, Gordon 2-7 3-4 7, Miller 4-8 3-4 12, Chandler 3-7 0-0 8, Nebo 5-6 4-7 14, Q.Jackson 2-3 2-2 6, Mitchell 0-5 0-2 0, Gultekin 1-1 0-0 3, Aku 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 1-1 0-0 2, French 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 16-26 66.

MISSOURI (9-9)

D.Smith 3-6 11-11 18, Mi.Smith 0-6 5-6 5, Pickett 1-5 2-2 5, Ma.Smith 6-15 2-2 19, Pinson 2-8 0-0 4, Nikko 1-1 0-0 2, Watson 2-9 5-5 11, Braun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-50 25-26 64.

Halftime_Missouri 32-27. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M 6-17 (Chandler 2-5, Flagg 2-5, Gultekin 1-1, Miller 1-3, Mitchell 0-3), Missouri 9-35 (Ma.Smith 5-13, Watson 2-8, D.Smith 1-3, Pickett 1-4, Mi.Smith 0-3, Pinson 0-4). Fouled Out_Nebo, Pickett, Nikko. Rebounds_Texas A&M 31 (Flagg, Gordon 6), Missouri 34 (Mi.Smith 11). Assists_Texas A&M 9 (Flagg, Gordon, Mitchell 2), Missouri 11 (D.Smith 8). Total Fouls_Texas A&M 20, Missouri 20. A_8,529 (15,061).

